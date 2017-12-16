The North Nodaway fifth grade class incorporated reading with giving to the New Nodaway Humane Society. Students read about challenges people face, what makes people do the right thing, charity and kindness. In conjunction with their reading, students organized a month-long collection of needed items for the animal shelter.

NN fifth graders are Kody Bird, Damon Carroll, Mason Casner, Emily Davis, Nevaeh Halvin, Gabby Harper, Owen Martin, Katelyn Parman, Olivia Renfro, Amy Richards, Lakota Rucker, Kaylee Sisk and Alanis Wray. Their teachers are Heather Townsend and Danielle Johnson. Wendy Combs, humane society director, back, accepted the donations.

The students were given a tour of the facility to see how it operates and how their donations will be used.