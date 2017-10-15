Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews reported on the recent legislative special session concerning local senior services.

The Missouri House and Senate leadership are still in meetings on how to restore in-home healthcare services for low-income residents.

“I am continuing to fight for our seniors in hopes the House and Senate special budget committee will present a viable option soon,” Andrews said. “Senior funding must always be a top priority.”

Andrews has tried unsuccessfully to influence the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Agency (AAA), Albany, to redirect the contracts back to the Nodaway County Senior Center. Funding for the AAA is received from both the federal and state governments. Center Director Amie Firavich estimates the senior center has lost $150,000 by being put on a pilot program to privatize the center.

“Frozen meals with no personal contact with the recipients is simply not a viable substitute to address our senior funding dilemma,” Andrews said about the AAA program for medicaid recipients. “Of everything I have dealt with in the Missouri Legislature over the past three years, this has been the most troubling to me as more and more seniors are needing help.”