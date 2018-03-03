The Nodaway County Ambulance Board approved the purchase of air bags during its regular meeting on February 14.

The Hurst Air Bags have a life span of 10 years. The air bags are used in emergency cases. They can be laid underneath large obstructions and then inflated to help lift obstacles off of victims. The current bags have been in service for 22 years. The board purchased a new air bag system from Sentinel Emergency Solutions, Freeburg, IL, for $4,373.

The senior citizen tax commission awarded the PAT van $4,200; the board approved to contribute $4,200 and the Knights of Columbus donated $1,800 toward the van operations. Riders must be at least 60 years old and a Nodaway County resident.

The remounted ambulance unit was picked up from LifeLine in Sumner, IA, on February 2.

The portable shelter that was previously damaged during the MO Hope event is not repairable. After meeting the $250 deductible, insurance issued monies in the amount of $8,750. The tent was valued at $18,000, when purchased new. Staff is looking for a replacement shelter.

Unit 133 was damaged as it struck a parking bollard. Damages are estimated at $3,051 and have been turned into insurance.

Nodaway County rescue squad members are eligible for supplemental helicopter insurance for their family through Air Methods, Denver, CO, for $70. The insurance helps cover the cost of a medical helicopter ride that regular insurance does not cover. Those with questions can call the Nodaway County Ambulance office.

The emergency medical responder class and the emergency vehicles operator classes will be scheduled for March and April. The board approved providing lunch during the trainings.

Sharon Smith, RN, Mosaic Life Care, will teach a pediatric advanced emergency assessment, recognition and stabilization (PEARS) class. She is not charging for the course; the only cost will be the books.

The board discussed personnel during a closed session.

LaRee Lager was granted a performance incentive of $425 and a longevity of $480.

The board accepted the resignation of Shelby Bever, EMT.

The April meeting has been moved to Monday, April 9.