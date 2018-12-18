The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet at 6 pm, Thursday, December 27 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. The topic for the meeting will be the decision to transition your loved one to long-term care.

Caregivers around the area come together to provide support, become informed and find strength in numbers while progressing forward in dementia and Alzheimer’s awareness. For more information or to RSVP, contact Autumn Fisher at 660.582.7447.