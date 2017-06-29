Amy and Clint Bowe, Maryville, announce the birth of a daughter, Alyssa Rae, born Friday, June 16, 2017, at SSM Health -St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

She weighed eight pounds and one ounce and joins sisters, Abigail, nine, and Addison, eight.

Maternal grandparents are Wyatt McClamroch, Lewistown, MT, and Brenda Hill, Maryville.

Paternal grandparents are Charles and Vickie Bowe, Laredo.

Maternal great-grandmother is Kay Eggleston, Memphis.

Paternal great-grandmother is Jean Hughes, Trenton.