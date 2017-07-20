Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends may now contribute to the construction and future needs of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse by purchasing commemorative bricks, pavers, trees or benches, as well as through traditional monetary donations.

“Joining our winning team to support this exciting project builds on the importance of health, wellness and our competitive advantage at Northwest,” Mike Johnson, Northwest’s vice president of university advancement, said. “The contributions of our alumni and friends to Northwest affirm their affinity to our great University and the Hughes Fieldhouse is raising the bar.”

Northwest broke ground June 15 for the Hughes Fieldhouse, a 137,250 square-foot, $20 million facility designed to serve a multitude of social, recreational and economic needs for the university and region.

Donors already have committed $13 million to the project through donations and pledges secured by the Northwest Foundation. Leading support for the project is provided by the Founding 50, with the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Family, the Mel and Valorie Booth Family, the city of Maryville and Nodaway Valley Bank working as team captains of the group.

Additional sources, including the university and students, are contributing to the project, but a remaining $600,000 gap must be raised to complete the facility prior to its summer 2018 dedication.

“I think when we committed to doing this project, in the back of your mind, you’re thinking ‘I wonder if we really can,’ and I can’t get over the people that have stepped up,” Dr. Robert Burrell said. Burrell is a 1970 Northwest alumnus who is a member of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors and joined the Founding 50 with his wife, Seal, to support the Hughes Fieldhouse. “The need is so obvious and all you have to do is come back and engage with some of the students and it gets a lot easier to make these types of commitments.”

One of the easiest ways for donors to contribute is by purchasing a brick or paver to be featured as part of the Walk of Champions leading to the Hughes Fieldhouse entrance. Donors may choose to have their names or organizations etched on the paver with the purchase of a four-by-eight-inch brick for $150 or an eight-by-eight-inch paver for $300.

In alignment with the Missouri Arboretum and the campus landscape that remains a significant piece of Northwest’s heritage, donors also may purchase trees that will line the Walk of Champions and the surrounding area. Trees may be purchased for $1,500 and bear a donor’s name.

Benches to provide seating along the Walk of Champions are available for $5,000 and may include a plaque with the donor’s name.

Interested donors may give directly or request more information online at nwmissouri.edu/HughesFieldhouse/giving.htm.