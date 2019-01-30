The Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents listened to the university’s new connection to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) from Allison Hoffman, director of student academic success and retention, during its regular session on January 28.

AASCU is a Washington, DC, based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems whose members share a learning and teaching-centered culture, a historic commitment to underserved student populations and a dedication to research and creativity which advances their regions’ economic progress and cultural development. In addition, the organization advocates for effective public policy at the federal level and provides both federal and state policy analysis to advance member institutions and the students they serve.

Hoffman shared the process of AASCU being data driven which is analyzed through collaboration with five other institutions from such states as California, Tennessee and New York. They will be at the Northwest campus in March or April after a survey of over 100 leaders at Northwest.

The 15-month process, which is partially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will result in a compilation of best practices for all of the institutions.

Business items addressed:

• Approved a proposal allowing the university to charge in-state tuition and fees to uniformed services veterans and their qualified dependents in compliance with recent changes to public law.Charles Mayfield, the university’s director of financial assistance, explained that Northwest already complies with US Department of Veteran Affairs recommendations and ensures in-state tuition rates are provided to uniformed services veterans and their qualified dependents under Public Law 114-315, a 2016 act which modified the United States Code.

• Authorized the spring 2019 adjunct faculty appointment contracts.

• Amended the Regents bylaws to reflect the committees’ responsibilities.

Recognitions by the Northwest Leadership Team were noted: Dr. Rose Viau received her doctorate, Bryan O’Neal earned his master’s and Jack Bucy garnered a bachelor’s of science. Terri Vogel, registrar, was instrumental with new automatic grade pull by streamlining the processes.

Reports were given by Alyssa Lincoln, student senate president, and President Dr. John Jasinski.

The Regents went into closed session for topics of ligitation, real estate dealings and personnel.