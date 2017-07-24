The 2017 Northwest All Stars Majors team won the district tournament last week and is headed to the state tournament this week. The district tournament was July 8-13 in Eagleville.

The Northwest All Stars went undefeated in tournament play and outscored their opponents 66-3. They will now play in the state tournament, Thursday through Monday, July 20-24, in DeSoto. Players are, front: Adam Patton, Colby McQuinn, Matt Jermain, Grant McIntyre, Boston Adwell, Alex Mattson; middle: Drew Burns, Wyatt Miller, Truman Runnels, Memphis Bliley, Dylan McIntyre, Caden Stoecklein; back: Coaches Brett Adwell, Keith McQuinn, Lloyd Bliley.