Alicia Ann Tobin, 74, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at her home.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, May 5 at St. Gregory’s Church, Maryville, with burial following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice or the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.