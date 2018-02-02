Alice Gertrude Tibbetts, 102, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 3 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 am before the funeral.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.