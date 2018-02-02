Alice Gertrude Tibbetts, 102, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.
Funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 3 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 am before the funeral.
Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
Facebook Comments