By Christina Rice

Bryan Alexander celebrated his 60th year of service to MTE Office Center this spring.

He began working for the company in 1957, the summer before his junior year of high school, and has stayed with the company ever since.

“It’s a good place to work, good employees. Maryville is a good place to raise a family, has good schools,” Alexander said.

Alexander has worked for three generations of the family and the fourth generation has begun working at the store part-time.

He worked his way up to the position of sales manager over the years, spending a large portion of his time traveling around building a client base. He retired from the company, but couldn’t quite leave. He continues to work two days a week in the mornings.

“It’s a chance to get out and see the people. As long as I can help, they are willing to have me,” Alexander stated.

MTE Office Center, which was previously known as Maryville Typewriter Exchange, sells office supplies and furniture to clients throughout Missouri and Iowa. Over the years, Alexander has seen the business evolve, keeping up with the latest technology.

Back when he first started, the store loaned typewriters to the local schools in the area. Alexander stated they would service several hundred typewriters each summer, getting them back into shape for the following school year.

He remembered the first calculators cost $400 in the store. He saw the era of typewriters fade and the age of computers bloom.

“The longevity of the business speaks for the owners. There’s more to life than money; you’ve got to enjoy what your doing,” Alexander said.

According to Alexander there are other employees who have worked for the business for 58 years, 35 years and 29 years, attributing to the enjoyable work environment of the business.

“I have known Bryan all my life. He has always been someone who could depend on both professionally and personally. His knowledge of the industry and his concern for the customer were always something that I tried to emulate. A great person as a co-worker and a great friend. He is fun to be around. I know my parents always spoke so highly of Bryan as I was growing up. They knew him to be trustworthy, dependable and keeps things lighthearted,” MTE Office Center Owner Roger Baker stated.

Alexander has two daughters, four stepsons he considers his own and 13 grandchildren.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling with his daughters, housework and yardwork. In the future, he would like to do more golfing and fishing.

Save