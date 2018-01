American Legion Post 100 and Boy Scout Troop 190 are sponsoring a breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, February 4 at the Legion Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. The menu is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Cost is $8 for adults; $5 for children, six and under. Proceeds go to support veterans and Boy Scout Programs.