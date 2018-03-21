The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging is accepting nominations for its board of directors and Silver Haired Legislators (SHL).

Individuals who are interested in either of these positions should contact the agency office at 888.844.5626 to request the necessary forms, which will be sent to them. Completed forms must be received in the agency office by 4:30 pm, Monday, April 9.

The 18-county service delivery area of the agency is divided into three regions of six counties, with three members from each region. All members of the board are elected to represent all older adults in all six of the counties of their region. Nodaway County’s region also includes Atchison, Holt, Andrew, Gentry and Worth.

SHL members are elected by county.

Elections will be held from 9:30 am to 3 pm, Tuesday, May 8 at the Lewis G. and Colleen Moore Community Room at the Maryville Public Library.

The agency website has more information at nwmoaaa.org/elections.htm.