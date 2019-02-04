Melinda Patton, Nodaway County clerk, wishes to inform all registered voters who need to vote an absentee ballot for the April 2 Municipal Election that those ballots will be available in the county clerk’s office beginning on February 19.

Methods of obtaining an absentee ballot include:

• Mail, fax or email a ballot request to 403 North Market, Maryville, MO 64468, 660.582.5282 or nodclerk@gmail.com. Include your name, address, mailing address if different, signature, date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number.

• Call the clerk’s office at 660.582.2251 for an absentee application.

• Vote in person in the county clerk’s office, 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, February 19 through April 1. Bring proper identification such as a voter registration card, driver’s license or utility bill.

The final day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, March 20. The final day to vote absentee in person is through 5 pm, Monday, April 1 in the county clerk’s office.