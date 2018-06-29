The Missouri Department of Transportation is taking additional measures to accommodate an expected increase in traffic due to the Fourth of July holiday.

On Missouri’s interstates and most heavily traveled roads, no additional lane restrictions will be put in place on July 4, 5 and 6 during daylight hours. There are some lane and bridge closures already in place around the state and these will remain in place during the holiday and subsequent weekend.

With more people expected on Missouri’s roads, MoDOT is reminding motorists not to drive distracted.

“Please pay attention, buckle up, don’t talk on your phone or text while driving, obey the speed limit, and don’t drink and drive. It’s that simple,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood.

The American Automobile Association predicts that almost 47 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home during the six-day stretch around the Independence Day holiday. Motorists may encounter congestion in the late afternoon as commuters leaving work early mix with holiday travelers.

In 2017, there were 1,076 traffic crashes in Missouri during the holiday; 26 people were killed and 469 were injured.

“Please be aware of MoDOT work zones as you plan your summer travels and remember: Buckle Up Phone Down,” said Hood.

More Information can be found on MoDOT’s interactive traveler information map at www.traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). For more information on the Buckle Up Phone Down initiative, visit, www.modot.org/BuckleUpPhoneDown/