The following are the results of the 2017 Nodaway County Achievement Day held July 8 at the Administration Center.

Clover Kids: McCoy Bowles, flower box, squirrel feeder; Jamen Coston, pumpkin – Frank and ghost wooden blocks, snowman stick, snowman wreath, robin eggs in nest photo; Joel Coston, pumpkin block, veteran fleece tie lap blanket, valentine heart rag wreath, brick American flag; Journee Downing, pumpkin block, heart wreath, brick flag, American fleece tie blanket; Lula Downing, pumpkin block, heart wreath, brick flag, American fleece tie blanket; Addie Honan, fleece pillow with owls, heart fabric tie hanging, tinsel snowman, round filled Christmas ornament, stained glass picture frame, crayon canvas, button Christmas tree picture, snowman Popsicle sticks, winter wonderland snow globe, wooden fabric cross; Brennan McElvain, cross nail art, candle jar; Mylee McElvain, blue nail art; Keith Riedel, stormy day photo; Maggie Swinford, flower pillow case; Charlotte Wilmes, fabric cross, heart rag wreath; Ellie Wilmes, fabric cross, heart rag wreath; Madeline Wilmes, fabric cross, heart rag wreath; Alec Wilson, squirrel feeder, wood and fabric cross, snowman measuring stick; Martha Wright, hand heart prayer in black frame, Popsicle scarecrow, paint stick snowman, Halloween – ghost, pumpkin, monster, crayon Christmas ornament.

Other 4-H members, their entries and winnings are:

Dakota Allen: black/teal apron, blue, state fair eligible; origami string lights, blue, state fair eligible; gold and black Batman wreath, blue, state fair eligible.

Ryan Allen: brown/orange apron, blue, state fair eligible; rabbit nesting box, blue, state fair eligible; steak turner, blue, state fair eligible; heart dinner bell, blue, state fair eligible; wrench hooks, blue, state fair eligible; metal cancer ribbon key chains, blue.

Cailyn Auffert: pottery coil bowl, blue, state fair eligible; baseball rag rug, blue, state fair eligible; Mason jar string art, blue, state fair eligible; paw print string art, blue; squirrel feeder, blue.

Dalanie Auffert: cows in field photo, blue, state fair eligible; hand soaps, blue, state fair eligible; cupcake bath bombs, blue, state fair eligible; stenciled Fourth of July T-shirt, blue, state fair eligible; back to school outfit, blue, state fair eligible; succulent hanging basket – portulaca, blue, state fair eligible; cat planter, blue, state fair eligible; yummy in black and white photo, blue; yummy photo, blue; I like straw photo, blue; making friends photo, blue; lily pads photo, blue; taking a walk photo, blue; double rainbow over flags at cemetery photo, blue; let’s play photo, blue; what’s this?, blue; snake plant, blue; goldfish plant, blue; dracaena plant, blue; purple day lily, blue; marigold single stem, blue; turtle with purple and white flowers, blue; marigold arrangement, blue; Valentine’s day pencil eraser stamped T-shirt, red; orange day lily, red; succulent in blue pot, red; red, white and blue hanging basket, red.

Josie Auffert: elephant string art, blue, state fair eligible; music note string art, blue, state fair eligible; elephant clay art, blue.

Avery Baker: garden produce cake, blue, state fair eligible; black and white hometown photo, blue; cousins two boys photo, blue; spring sunset tree photo, blue; first balloon flower photo, blue.

Josie Baker: multi-colored pillow case, blue, state fair eligible; pink child’s apron and purple doll apron, blue, state fair eligible; second grade scrapbook memories, blue, state fair eligible; buttermilk brownies, blue.

Cain Bowles: flower box, blue, state fair eligible; squirrel feeder, red.

Bailey Busby: Granny’s driveway photo, blue, state fair eligible; cow photo, blue; looking in the distance road photo, blue.

Cody Cline: boot jack, blue, state fair eligible; sketch of power lines, blue; sketch of log cabin, red.

Jaquelyn Cline: steer string picture, blue, state fair eligible; orange lily photo, blue, state fair eligible; Colden Pond and bench photo, blue; farmer in pasture photo, blue; blue handkerchief pillow, blue; bee on flower photo, red; rhubarb streusel muffins, red.

Aubrey Coston: grass with flowers painting, blue, state fair eligible; boot remover, blue; multi-colored heart nail art, blue; ceramic hot dish holder, blue; dad and son fishing photo, red; buffalo and river photo, red.

Jerrica Coston: goofballs, blue, state fair eligible; cream hair bow, blue, state fair eligible; veteran fleece tie lap blanket, blue, state fair eligible; swirl tie-dye T-shirt, blue, state fair eligible; firecracker tie-dye T-shirt, blue, state fair eligible.

Jolyssa Coston: caramel popcorn, blue, state fair eligible; goofballs, blue, state fair eligible; garden hose hanger, blue, state fair eligible; veteran fleece tie lap blanket, blue, state fair eligible; multi-colored fleece tie blanket, blue, state fair eligible; striped tie-dye T-shirt, blue, state fair eligible; firecracker tie-dye T-shirt blue, state fair eligible.

Lauren Coston: pink heart nail art, blue; down the lane farm scene photo, blue; beach and verse painting, red.

Haylee Dawson: love Mason jars, blue, state fair eligible; snowman with blue plaid hat and scarf, blue, state fair eligible; cross, blue.

Hunter Dawson: pipe wrench dinosaur, blue, state fair eligible; red wooden cross, blue, state fair eligible; live trap, blue; lion, blue.

Lindsey Deering: flower garden candle holder, blue, state fair eligible; rainbow zebra fabric and wood cross, blue, state fair eligible; rainbow paw, blue; Christmas morning snow globe, red; snowy day snowman wreath, red.

Weston Deering: snowman wreath white with red scarf, blue, state fair eligible; two snowmen with dog snow globe, blue; red and white wooden fabrics cross, red.

Kylee Dougan: traveling golf bag, blue, state fair eligible; close up photo, blue, state fair eligible; fire pit photo, blue, state fair eligible; aces photo, blue, state fair eligible; golf chart, blue; leading line photo, blue; orange and yellow lilies photo, blue; pink rose photo, blue; moody clouds photo, blue; river gauge photo, blue; wishes photo, blue; Loess Bluffs wetlands photo, blue; Loess Bluffs native grass photo, red; flowers and bushes photo, red; road and clouds I photo, red; Cape Girardeau photo, red; road and clouds II photo, red; fluffy clouds photo, red; rock pile photo, red; fireworks photo, red; lights photo, red.

Bryna Grow: blue turtle pottery bowl, blue, state fair eligible; juicy summer pottery bowl, blue; summertime photo, blue; lemon poppy seed muffins, red; a rose amongst the arboretum photo, red; Finn under chin photo, red.

Kora Grow: bird nest pottery, blue, state fair eligible; garden canvas, blue, state fair eligible.

Cody Hays: cinnamon streusel muffins, blue, state fair eligible; what I learned in SPC webinars display board, blue, state fair eligible.

Jessica Hays: moist chocolate muffins, blue, state fair eligible; rich egg bread, blue; working cows photo, blue; sunset photo, blue; SPC steer profitability contest display board, blue.

Lindsay Hays: crochet welcome sign, blue, state fair eligible; lemon poppy seed muffins, blue, state fair eligible; lily photo, blue; steer profitability contest display board, blue; potato bread, blue.

Trent Henggeler: bucket calf poster, blue, state fair eligible; candy dispenser, blue, state fair eligible; yarn art, red.

Jerrica Hess: basic horse knowledge – saddle/tack, blue, state fair eligible; sunset photo, blue; mother nature photo, blue; always with us photo, blue; light in the dark photo, blue; US always standing strong photo, red; public speaking horse display board, red.

Anastyn Hiatt: wedding style cake with pink flowers, blue, state fair eligible.

Ethan Holtman: sandbox, blue, state fair eligible.

Mylie Holtman: hot/cold rice bag, blue, state fair eligible; multi-colored round pillow, blue.

Kolton Jensen: caring for chickens poster display, blue; shooting sports safety poster, blue.

Anna Lager: blue show cake, blue, state fair eligible; pottery barn, blue, state fair eligible; peony flowers photo, blue.

Fritz Lager: corn stalk photo, blue, state fair eligible; corn and tractor photo, blue.

Emalee Langford: blue wooden tree, blue, state fair eligible; decoupage owl, blue; bicycle painting, red.

Ryan Langford: blue and orange wooden plane, red; clock with blue and red painting, blue.

Sarah Langford: clothespin and clay people, blue, state fair eligible; decoupage owl, blue; barn wood clock with forest animals.

Kayley Ledgerwood: calf drawing, blue, state fair eligible; M&M’s dispenser, blue, state fair eligible; clay planter pot, blue.

Andrew Lightner: welded horseshoe cross, blue, state fair eligible; blue dragonfly, blue, state fair eligible; red dragonfly, blue; welded pink ribbon, blue.

Jared Mason: air rifle target, blue; the project with turkeys and clover, red.

Jenna Mason: candy dispenser, blue, state fair eligible; air rifle target, blue.

Andy Mattson: candy dispenser, blue, state fair eligible; tractor yarn art, red.

Ashley Mattson: rainbow yarn art, blue, state fair eligible; decorated name tile, blue.

Aubrey Mattson: candy dispenser, blue, state fair eligible; yarn art, blue.

Carleigh McElvain: candle holder, blue; cross nail art, blue; wood box, blue; flower garden button art, red.

Danielle Riedel: grapevine wreath and chevron bow, blue, state fair eligible.

Allison Roberts: apple strudel muffins, blue.

Sadie Schafer: amigo photo, blue; nap time photo, blue; nothing but legs photo, blue; guardian photo, blue.

Cecelia Schmitz-Hoepker: canned tomatoes, blue; business poster, blue.

Amanda Standiford: tie-dye cloth, blue, state fair eligible; blown away girls sketch, blue, state fair eligible; marble necklace, blue; bottoms up photo, blue; over the river photo, blue; class of 2017 cross stitch, blue; winter wonderland photo, red; country roots photo, red; journey home photo, red.

Angela Standiford: fire truck photo, blue; bridge photo, blue; Ohio River photo, blue; skyline photo, red; flag photo, red; road trip photo, red.

Mackenzie Swinford: flower pillowcase, blue, state fair eligible.

Madelyn Swinford: clay helicopter, red.

Ainsley Watkins: lip balm and lotion bars made with bee products, blue, state fair eligible; rhubarb muffins, blue.

Anna White: crochet Christmas dishcloth, blue, state fair eligible; crochet teal scarf, blue; crochet pink and white dishcloth, blue; interview page with an entrepreneur, blue; book about bees, red.

Caden Wilson: dinosaur by pond photo, blue; wooden planter box, blue; s’mores muffins, red; water tower photo, red; bike rack photo, red; metal sculpture, red.

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.