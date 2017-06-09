Anticipation and excitement is higher than ever as aspiring country music artists prepare to compete for the 36th annual Country Showdown.

Local radio Pick-up Country, KNIM, will again hold the Country Showdown preliminaries at 7 pm, Saturday, June 10 on the square in Maryville.

This year’s local contestants are Shelby Bever, Guilford; Tammy Dredge Hickman, St. Joseph; Maria Morris, Codi Nuckolls, Nicole Salmond and Scott Holmes, Destonee Wenger, McKenna Liles and John Cerrone, all of Maryville; and Jeana Jago, Clarinda, IA. Performers will move on to the Nodaway County Fair main stage on Friday, July 14.

NorthwestCell will be presenting the People’s Choice Award. The audience will text in their favorite performer and whoever gets the most votes wins a package.

“This year looks very exciting. We have a few of our talents returning and many competing for the first time. We even have someone from Belton and Sioux Falls, SD,” Joyce Cronin, owner-general sales manager of Nodaway Broadcasting Corp., said.

Burny’s will have a beer garden. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.

Sponsors of the event are NorthwestCell, Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Company of Nodaway County, Maryville Quick Cash, Horace Mann Laboratory School, United Electric, Bill’s Camper Sales, Lanham Music, Maryville Florists, Carpet Plus Bargain Barn, Rob’s Cycle, Marsh, Espey & Riggs, Golden Triangle Energy, Ameliore Medi Spa/Advanced Dermatologist, Miller Financial and Insurance Services and Twice the Ice.

The winner of Pick-up Country, KNIM’s Country Showdown receives $500. The regional final winner receives $1,000 and the semifinal winner receives a trip to the national finals. Each year, one artist will be given the title of Best New Act In Country Music and receive an artist development package helping them take their music careers to the next level.

Contestants will learn from the very best that Nashville has to offer. Artists who sign up for any local final Country Showdown receive career advice giving them the best information to manage their country music careers. Just participating helps with career advancement.