Streets around the Courthouse square will be closed for the 23rd annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, October 30 in Maryville.

Just before 5 pm, the Maryville street department will block the downtown square similar to the closed streets during the Nodaway County Fair.

The annual event is for costumed children, their parents and relatives and interested spectators. Eighty-five merchants, organizations and officials will hand out candy and other treats.

“We have 85 participants in this year’s event, the most ever,” Kathryn Rice, event coordinator, said. “It has become a Maryville tradition with everyone from the kids and parents to the downtown merchants and businesses looking forward to it each year.”

The Elks Lodge 760 on Main Street will provide free hot dogs and drinks. Both the Nodaway County and Maryville DARE officers will be at Third and Main Streets with glow necklaces. A new business, A&M Amusements/Snowie will set up a bounce house on Market Street, next to the Chamber of Commerce and City Hall.

With the increased number of individuals and businesses coming downtown, Rice encourages trick-or-treaters to check out the corner of Third and Main, where the new Downtown Maryville pocket park will be established; at the corner of Second and Main, which the First United Methodist Church has allowed the event to use; and the courthouse lawn and parking lot.

Other new participants are: Beemer’s Accessories & Glass, Beemer’s Muffler Center, Curves, Lisa Nickerson, Maryville Lumber Company, MFA Oil & Propane, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Sandy Smail Recorder of Deeds, Shannon Renee’s, Shoe Sensation, Sprint by Wireless Lifestyle, St. Gregory School and Zimmerman Hauling & Construction, LLC.

Returning for another year are A & G Restaurant, A Step Ahead Dance Co., Accent Signs & Advertising, Advantage Glass, American Electric Company, Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, PC, Baker Chiropractic & Rehab, Bank Midwest, Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio, Big Bird Bait & Bows, Blue Willow Boutique, Board Game Cafe, Brad Ford-Shelter Insurance, Carquest Auto Parts, Carson’s Sports Grille, Casey’s North, Ceasefire Studios, Citizens Bank and Trust, City of Maryville, City Hall, DARE Maryville and Nodaway County, Elks Lodge 760, Encryption, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church,

Happy Garden, Harris Dental, New Nodaway County Humane Society Animal Shelter, Hy-Vee, J&L Heating & Cooling, Jock’s Nitch, Judge Doug Thomson, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Maryville Chamber of Commerce/NCED, Maryville Florists, Maryville Forum/The Post, Maryville Pride Lions, Maryville Public Library, Maryville Public Safety/Firetrucks, Meyer Auto Center, Midland Surveying, Inc., Midwest Data Center, Minnie Lane, Miss Whitney’s Dance Studio, Missouri Department Corrections at Maryville Treatment Center, Nodaway County Abstract & Title Co., Nodaway County Extension Council and 4-H, Nodaway County Health Center, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office,

Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, Northwest A/V, Planet Sub, Rapid Elite, Re/Max Priority One, Safety for Kids of Nodaway County, Shirley’s Realty, Ltd., Simply Siam, Tara Myers-American Family Ins., Tenaska, The Bridge Church, The Student Body, Tradewind Energy, Inc., Tri-State Auto Group, United Electric Cooperative/United Fiber, US Bank-north branch, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting, Wells Bank and World Finance Corp.

“This is a safe and fun event for the whole family,” Rice said. “Parents and children are urged to keep a watchful eye on traffic when walking from place to place. The street closings will benefit safety around the square. So come out and have a good time.

“A lot of amazing people help with this event. Jay Cacek and the street crew have handled the barricades and street slow signs for years; Nodaway News Leader, Maryville Forum and Nodaway Broadcasting have promoted this event from the start; and so many more work to make this a memorable event.”