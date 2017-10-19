Streets around the square will be closed for the 22nd annual Downtown Trick or Treat event from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, October 30 in Maryville.

Just before 5 pm, the Maryville Street Department will block the downtown square area, similar to the closed streets during the Nodaway County Fair.

The annual event is for costumed children, their parents and relatives and interested spectators. Seventy-five merchants, organizations and officials will hand out candy or other treats.

“We have 75 participants in this year’s event,” Kathryn Rice, event coordinator, said. “It has become a Maryville tradition with everyone from the kids and parents to the downtown merchants and businesses looking forward to it each year.”

The Elks Lodge 760 on Main Street will provide free hot dogs and drinks and both the Nodaway County and Maryville DARE officers will be at Third and Main Streets with glow necklaces for trick or treaters. Next to DARE will be employees of Missouri Department of Corrections-Maryville Treatment Center.

New downtown businesses participating are as follows: Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, PC, 115 East Fourth Street; Blue Willow Boutique, 220 North Main Street; HOME by Sonja, 103 South Main Street; Maryville Game Board Cafe, 324 North Main Street; Planet Sub, 217 West Fourth Street next to The Student Body; Shelter Insurance-Brad Ford Agency, 102 North Buchanan Street; Tenaska, 104 South Main Street; and TradeWind Energy, Inc., 217 North Main Street.

Miss Whitney’s Elite School of Dance has a new location this year at 103 East Fourth Street. The Countryside Christian Church will be on West Fourth Street next to Hall Insurance. The New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter will have dogs and treats in the 300 block of North Market.

Businesses and individuals who will be on the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn and parking lot are as follows: Advanced Dermatology, Baker Chiropractic & Rehab, Casey’s North, Cricket Wireless, Harris Dental, Hy-Vee, Judge Doug Thomson, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Maryville Pride Lions, Nodaway County Health Center, Safety for Kids of Nodaway County, Distracted Driving Coalition of Nodaway County, Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, Order of Omega-Northwest Greeks, Tri-State Auto Group, United Electric Cooperative, Village Care and Wells Bank.

Other participating businesses are A&G Restaurant, A Step Ahead Dance Company, Accent Signs & Advertising, Advantage Glass/Ceasefire Studios, American Electric, Bank Midwest, Big Birds Bait & Bows, Carquest Auto Parts, Carson’s Sports Grille, Citizens Bank & Trust, City Hall, Cobbler Cottage, Encryption, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Hall Insurance, Happy Garden, J&L Heating and Cooling, Jackson RMI Insurance, Jocks Nitch Sporting Goods, Losh Optometry, Maryville Chamber of Commerce/NCED, Maryville Daily Forum/The Post, Maryville Florists, Maryville Public Library, Meyer Auto Center, Inc., Midland Surveying/Nodaway County Abstract & Title Co., Minnie Lane, MU Extension Center-Nodaway County, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest AV, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Rapid Elite, RE/Max Priority One, Simply Siam, US Bank-North, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting and World Finance Corp.

Event flyers with a map may be picked up at these businesses and will be distributed at area schools.

“This is a safe and fun event for the whole family,” Rice said. “Parents and children are urged to keep a watchful eye on traffic when walking from place to place. The street closings will benefit safety around the square. So come out and have a good time.

“It truly takes the whole Maryville community working together to pull off this event year after year,” Rice continued. “There are so many people working behind the scenes to make this enjoyable for all of the participants.

“Greg McDanel; the Maryville City Council and city staff, especially Jay Cacek and the street crew who put up and take down the barricades and street ‘slow’ signs; Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Woods and officers who work to make this a safe event; the Maryville Pride Lions Club who bought the bright yellow ‘slow down’ signs and have helped put them up; Accent Printing’s Rod Couts who set up and printed the flyers for years; Rush Printing, the current composer and printer; the Nodaway News Leader; the Maryville Daily Forum; Nodaway Broadcasting; the media on campus for promoting the event; the merchants who pull out the stops and have so much fun; and finally everyone involved; you’re amazing.”