The Missouri 8-man Football Coaches Association will host its 10th annual Missouri 8-man football senior all-star game in July.

Thirty-nine of Missouri’s top 8-man senior football players have been invited to participate in the event and were drafted by the coaches into two teams, Silver and Green.

The Silver All-Star Team includes: Cole Alloway and Wes Williams, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt; Brayden Welch, Tevin Cameron, Mason Hawk, Devan Jackson and Ryan McClellan, Worth County; Colton Coburn and Blade Powers, Albany; Anthony Saunders, King City; Austin Pankau and Jacobi Tunnell, Mound City; Dalton Brake and Ryan Dewhirst, Rock Port; Alex Denny, Braden George and Tysan Morrison, St. Joseph Christian; Gage Rush, Stewartsville; Hunter Higgins, Norborne/Hardin-Central.

They will be coached by Head Coach Chris Healy, Worth County, who will be assisted by Shane Hilton, Stanberry, Micah Breckenridge, King City, and Jon Adwell, Worth County.

The Green All-Star Team includes: Jaden Phelan, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt; Drake Kinsella and Wayde Parman, Worth County; Caleb Patterson and Lance Streeby, North Andrew; Kaden Bremer and Brad Hailey, Stanberry; Trey Anthony and Cooper Shay, Albany; River McCallon, King City; Dylon Faller, Mound City; Jase Hughes and Caden Linthicum, Rock Port; Kristian Derry, DeKalb; Drew Baden and Justin Stuart, Southwest Livingston; Zach Pearon, Norborne/Hardin-Central; David Moreno and Teagan Trammell, Sacred Heart; Rylee White, Osceola.

They will be coached by Head Coach Ben Lyles, Sacred Heart, who will be assisted by Eric Fairchild, Southwest Livingston, Marcus Wolfe, Northwest Hughesville, and Caleb Crooker, Sacred Heart.

The athletes will report July 5 and practice for three days prior to the contest.

The game is at 7 pm, Saturday, July 7 at Spratt Stadium, Missouri Western University, St. Joseph. Gates open at 5:30 pm and admission is $7 per person. T-shirts will be for sale and all proceeds go to the Missouri 8-man Football Coaches Association.

For more information, visit mo8mancoaches.com.